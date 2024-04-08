StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

