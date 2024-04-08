StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Gaia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 3,853.6% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 915,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 891,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.