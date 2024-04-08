StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.80 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

