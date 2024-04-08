StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get United States Steel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after buying an additional 447,186 shares during the period. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in United States Steel by 7.5% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,795,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,952,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.