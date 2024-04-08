StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Union Bankshares stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $134.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.86. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $32.00.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNB. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 86.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

