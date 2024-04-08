StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
AEZS opened at $2.02 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.
About Aeterna Zentaris
