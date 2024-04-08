Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 6,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 511% compared to the average volume of 999 call options.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,038 shares of company stock worth $738,519. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $36,937,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,760,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,413,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after buying an additional 1,027,715 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of KTOS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,561. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

