Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AT&T Call Options (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 203,669 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 118% compared to the average volume of 93,459 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.36. 17,658,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,327,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

