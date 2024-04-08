Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNTY. Macquarie lowered Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of CNTY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $97.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.61. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 33.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

