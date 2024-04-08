Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$110.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$109.36.

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama Increases Dividend

DOL stock opened at C$114.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.79. The stock has a market cap of C$32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$80.81 and a 1 year high of C$114.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

