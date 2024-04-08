StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Raised to $38.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of ($14.61) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,894,204.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,628.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,514 shares of company stock worth $3,233,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

