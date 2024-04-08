Status (SNT) Hits Market Cap of $191.56 Million

Status (SNT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $191.56 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00014567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001613 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00016229 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,810.72 or 0.99863358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011061 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00135223 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04663985 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $7,401,753.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.