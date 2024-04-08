Status Price Hits $0.0493 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Status has a market cap of $190.97 million and $7.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00014643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001574 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00016482 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,898.84 or 1.00107928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011184 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00132425 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

