Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $87.19. 6,248,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

