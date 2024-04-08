Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,157. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $86.36 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

