Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $86.83 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

