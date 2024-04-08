STAAR Surgical’s (STAA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.63.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.21 and a beta of 0.86.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

