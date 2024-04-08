SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Acquires 57 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies bought 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £125.40 ($157.42).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 56 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £125.44 ($157.47).

LON:SSPG traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 220.60 ($2.77). 643,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,778. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27. SSP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.70 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22,160.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79.

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.64) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 317.50 ($3.99).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

