Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.49% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

URNM stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $58.96.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.