Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) PT Lowered to $1.00 at HC Wainwright

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Splash Beverage Group Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.41. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.54.
Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 410.98% and a negative net margin of 101.92%. On average, analysts predict that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.
