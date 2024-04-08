Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) PT Lowered to $1.00 at HC Wainwright

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.41. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.54.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 410.98% and a negative net margin of 101.92%. On average, analysts predict that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

