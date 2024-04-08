Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Up 8.4%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. 3,597,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,050,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,418,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,766,000 after purchasing an additional 68,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.