Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $321.71

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 321.71 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 321.71 ($4.04), with a volume of 607611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($2.94).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 286 ($3.59) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.70) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Spire Healthcare Group Trading Up 37.5 %

Spire Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 227.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4,595.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

