Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Gap Down to $46.80

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.80, but opened at $45.73. Sphere Entertainment shares last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 38,964 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 59,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $2,440,865.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,900 shares in the company, valued at $18,248,729. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 59,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,440,865.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 443,900 shares in the company, valued at $18,248,729. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $618,681.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 245,669 shares of company stock worth $10,706,120. Insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

