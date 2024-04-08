Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.14. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $73.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

