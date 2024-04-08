Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 0.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA XAR traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $138.05. The stock had a trading volume of 47,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.27. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

