Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,987 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Intel makes up about 0.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.98. 56,279,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,223,781. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a PE ratio of 98.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.