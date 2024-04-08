Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 221 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.69. 300,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,634. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

