SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 143,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 138,225 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,331,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 38,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

