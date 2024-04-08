SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 722,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 318,574 shares.The stock last traded at $25.38 and had previously closed at $25.40.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,900,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after buying an additional 62,991 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after acquiring an additional 518,503 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

