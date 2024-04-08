SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,255,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

