SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Strategic Blueprint LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $24,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 268,157 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,315,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,931. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.