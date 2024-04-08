SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

