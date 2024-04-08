SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Lowered by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,795 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

