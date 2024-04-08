SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Boosted by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $216.72. 7,946,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,627. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $216.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.95.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.