S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 253.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,889 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.03 on Monday, reaching $434.62. The stock had a trading volume of 683,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.98 and a 200 day moving average of $412.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.46 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

