Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Shares of SWN opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,352,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

