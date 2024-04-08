Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.60 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.86.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $120,352,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

