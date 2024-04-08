Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.15

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.15 and last traded at C$13.55, with a volume of 52692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Source Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of C$191.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Derren James Newell sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$114,540.00. Company insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Source Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.