Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 20.3 %

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.31 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.