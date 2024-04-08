SOL Capital Management CO Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.02. 1,323,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

