SOL Capital Management CO Sells 9,506 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.39% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.01. 167,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.