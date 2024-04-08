SOL Capital Management CO Sells 835 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 543,010 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000.

IXN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 138,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,472. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

