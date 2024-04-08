SOL Capital Management CO Sells 14,026 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF comprises about 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAXJ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.31. 458,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,227. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

