SOL Capital Management CO Raises Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 111.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.13% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 497,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $24.65.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

