SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 6,914 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.97. 199,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,417. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $59.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

