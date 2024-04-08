SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 60,042 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,042 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $271,000.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGSD remained flat at $25.38 during midday trading on Monday. 188,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,135. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.