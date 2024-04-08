SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $91,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after buying an additional 548,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.93. 284,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,567. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.