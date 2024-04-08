SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.20. 8,077,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,829,119. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

