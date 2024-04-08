SOL Capital Management CO Has $3.38 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 104,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.70. 174,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

