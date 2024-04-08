SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.08. 536,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,162. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $94.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

